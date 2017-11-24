This betting strategy is guaranteed to return you a profitNovember 24th, 2017
A rare opportunity for an arb.
By backing Philip Hammond to deliver the 2018 Autumn budget with Ladbrokes at 5/4 and simultaneously backing Philip Hammond not to deliver the 2018 Autumn budget at 2/1 with Paddy Power with the same stake amount, and you’re guaranteed a profit at these odds.
If only betting was always as simple as this.
Overnight the first post budget polling was released.
