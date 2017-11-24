« The echoes of 2008? A Marf cartoon first published in 2008 and it could apply to today’s situation
This betting strategy is guaranteed to return you a profit

November 24th, 2017

A rare opportunity for an arb.

By backing Philip Hammond to deliver the 2018 Autumn budget with Ladbrokes at 5/4 and simultaneously backing Philip Hammond not to deliver the 2018 Autumn budget at 2/1 with Paddy Power with the same stake amount, and you’re guaranteed a profit at these odds.

If only betting was always as simple as this.

Overnight the first post budget polling was released.

