With speculation that Michael Flynn is cooperating with Robert Mueller punters think Trump won’t serve a full termNovember 24th, 2017
This has the potential to be so much fun. 'A Split From Trump Indicates That Flynn Is Moving to Cooperate With Mueller.' https://t.co/gIpUfeW6An
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 24, 2017
Despite the Flynn speculation I won’t resile from my position that Trump will serve a full term because the Democrats won’t be close to having the two thirds vote to successful convict a President following impeachment. Plus the Republicans will only vote to convict in sufficient numbers if Trump is caught in flagrante delicto handing over the US nuclear codes to Russia.