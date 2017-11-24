« This betting strategy is guaranteed to return you a profit
With speculation that Michael Flynn is cooperating with Robert Mueller punters think Trump won’t serve a full term

Despite the Flynn speculation I won’t resile from my position that Trump will serve a full term because the Democrats won’t be close to having the two thirds vote to successful convict a President following impeachment. Plus the Republicans will only vote to convict in sufficient numbers if Trump is caught in flagrante delicto handing over the US nuclear codes to Russia.

PS – This video from the 2016 GOP convention featuring Michael Flynn and the crowd chanting  ‘Lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton is in no way amusing in hindsight.


