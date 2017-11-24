This has the potential to be so much fun. 'A Split From Trump Indicates That Flynn Is Moving to Cooperate With Mueller.' https://t.co/gIpUfeW6An — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 24, 2017

Despite the Flynn speculation I won’t resile from my position that Trump will serve a full term because the Democrats won’t be close to having the two thirds vote to successful convict a President following impeachment. Plus the Republicans will only vote to convict in sufficient numbers if Trump is caught in flagrante delicto handing over the US nuclear codes to Russia.

TSE

PS – This video from the 2016 GOP convention featuring Michael Flynn and the crowd chanting ‘Lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton is in no way amusing in hindsight.



