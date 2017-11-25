1/ Extra NHS funding and increases in the National Living Wage were the most well-received ideas of the Budget https://t.co/gLkz3FJTEF pic.twitter.com/YoAeSlNVsa — YouGov (@YouGov) November 24, 2017

2/ The Tories tried to appeal to the under-30s with giveaways on travel and housing… but under-30s much prefer more funding for the NHS https://t.co/gLkz3FJTEF pic.twitter.com/oFkxoTZwvE — YouGov (@YouGov) November 24, 2017

3/ Only around a third of Brits think the Stamp Duty changes will actually make property more affordable https://t.co/gLkz3FJTEF pic.twitter.com/huoKGKNvwS — YouGov (@YouGov) November 24, 2017

4/ Only 37% of people think the government is managing the economy well… https://t.co/gLkz3FJTEF pic.twitter.com/vlSM6jUTrL — YouGov (@YouGov) November 24, 2017

5/ …but Theresa May and the Conservatives are still seen as better custodians of the economy than Jeremy Corbyn and Labour https://t.co/gLkz3FJTEF pic.twitter.com/uBnZg0kcdl — YouGov (@YouGov) November 24, 2017

TSE



