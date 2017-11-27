I’m going for a wet May 2018 wedding with the Obamas attending.

Paddy Power have some markets up following this morning’s announcement. I think May is the most logic date fitting around the bank holidays and fits the announcement of a spring wedding.

5/2 on it raining in May seems huge to me, and as for attendees to the wedding, many have said Prince Harry and President Obama have a bromance, so I’ll back the Obamas attending.

As for the location, I’m unsure what the protocols are for the Prince marrying a divorcee, it might rule out Westminster Abbey. When Prince Charles remarried a divorcee they were married at Windsor Guildhall instead of Windsor Castle because ‘it was discovered that the legal requirements for licensing the royal castle for civil weddings would require opening it up to other prospective couples for at least three years’ so I’m not backing Windsor Castle either.

There are other markets available but the odds are rather unattractive or designed to enrich Paddy Power.

TSE



