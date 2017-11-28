Theresa May agrees €100 billion Brexit divorce bill with the EUNovember 28th, 2017
The Leave campaign was keen to use the gross figure to describe how much Brexit could save us to spend on the NHS.
So it's only fair we use the gross figure for the agreed Brexit exit bill.
It's €100bn pic.twitter.com/J1udRlDSt5
— Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) November 28, 2017
UK and EU agree Brexit divorce bill that could reach £57bn https://t.co/wvIjfEAQnn
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 28, 2017
In August 75% of British voters told ComRes that paying £40 billion to EU "would be unacceptable". Not much the British public loathe more than paying ££ to EU pic.twitter.com/vtcqFb1Xu8
— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 28, 2017
One cannot but help wonder is Boris Johnson whistling this evening?https://t.co/iVbdcovbe7
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 28, 2017
Diane Abbott says she would back referendum on final Brexit deal https://t.co/vStE3tY0cp
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 28, 2017
The great unknown will the likes of Bill Cash, John Redwood, Jacob Rees-Mogg et al back paying the EU divorce bill? Could they bring down Mrs May and her government?
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 28, 2017