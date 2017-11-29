1/ Half the country (52%) isn't interested in the engagement, greeting the news with indifference. Older people, Conservatives and women are the most likely to be please by the news https://t.co/z2NhJllMx2 pic.twitter.com/PnmynV3zIQ — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2017

2/ By 49% to 26%, Brits would rather Meghan Markle kept her day job (though Markle has announced she will give up acting to perform Royal duties full time) https://t.co/z2NhJllMx2 pic.twitter.com/GTe7jiBYOV — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2017

3/ 49% of Brits have a positive view of Markle, and only 14% a negative view… but the public's view of Charles and Camilla has worsened over the past 4 years https://t.co/z2NhJllMx2 pic.twitter.com/Jn8cZirhfp — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2017

4/ Brits are overwhelmingly unbothered by a Royal marrying a foreigner, divorcee or someone of a different ethnicity… but they are split 44%/41% on the acceptability of a same-sex Royal marriage https://t.co/z2NhJllMx2 pic.twitter.com/jemt5GaS5c — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2017

5/ Wills and Kate are still overwhelming seen as the best prospective King and Queen https://t.co/z2NhJllMx2 pic.twitter.com/eKdtyM8hNn — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2017

More evidence of attitudinal differences along #Brexit lines: Leavers far less likely to think it acceptable for a member of Royal Family to marry someone of different ethnicity or religion or who already has kids. Same sex unacceptable too. pic.twitter.com/ESJ4yhlw4n — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 29, 2017

The differences between Remainers and Leavers go beyond age / generational differences in most cases. pic.twitter.com/EiMNoCPGdA — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 29, 2017

