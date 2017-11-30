An analysis of @ShippersUnbound's excellent books illustrates just how British politics has changed since the #Brexit referendum. Noticeable increase in both the FPP Score (up 68%) and CPP score (up 190%). pic.twitter.com/gvsbX0jr3J — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 30, 2017

I’m a huge fan of the books by Tim Shipman, if you’ve not read All Out War then you should, a book about the events leading up to the referendum result, the byline was ‘The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class.’ It helped informed me in great detail about the events leading to the UK’s momentous decision to Leave the EU.

His next book, Fall Out, is out today, on the events following the referendum including Mrs May’s calamitous decision to hold a snap election and the Brexit negotiations so far.

As we can see from Joe Twyman’s tweets, the bad language has increased since the referendum, I suspect a third book by Tim Shipman covering from today to March 29th 2019 will see a further increase in the bad language.

TSE



