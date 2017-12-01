Maidstone North on Maidstone (Con defence)

Result: Con 364 (26% -6% on last time), Lab 270 (19% +8% on last time), Lib Dem 719 (51% +20% on last time), Green 47 (3% -2% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -20%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 355 (25%) on a swing of 13% from Con to Lib Dem

Westway on Tanbridge (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Con 239 (26% -3% on last time), Lab 118 (13% -3% on last time), Lib Dem 483 (54% +18% on last time), UKIP 62 (7% -12% on last time)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 244 (28%) on a swing of 10.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Bridgemary North on Gosport (Lab defence)

Result: Con 212 (19% -9% on last time), Lab 255 (23% -49% on last time), Lib Dem 644 (58%, no candidate last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour with a majority of 389 (35%) on a notional swing of 53.5% from Lab to Lib Dem (actual swing: 20% from Lab to Con)

Torrington on Torridge (UKIP defence, sitting as Independent)

Result: Con 159 (14% -6% on last time), Lib Dem 701 (60%, no candiate last time), UKIP 49 (4% -17% on last time), Green 76 (7% -15% on last time), Ind 180 (15% -10% on last time) (No Labour candidate this time -12%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from UKIP with a majority of 521 (45%) on a notional swing of 35% from Ind to Lib Dem (actual swing: 2.5% from Green to Ind)

Monthly Summary (November 2017)

Conservatives 17,775 votes (36.22% +1.71% on last time) winning 14 seats (-4 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 12,397 votes (25.26% +13.00% on last time) winning 9 seats (+7 on last time)

Labour 11,971 votes (24.39% +0.15% on last time) winning 10 seats (-2 on last time)

Scottish National Party 2,616 votes (5.33% +1.58% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 2,127 votes (4.33% -2.98% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 880 votes (1.79% -11.58% on last time) winning 0 seats (-2 on last time)

Independent candidates 603 votes (1.23% -1.67% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 525 votes (1.07% +0.24% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 187 votes (0.38% +0.10% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Conservative lead of 5,378 votes (10.96%) on a swing of 5.65% from Con to Lib Dem (0.78% from Lab to Con)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



