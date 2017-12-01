Theresa May's ratings are her lowest ever with @IpsosMORI as Corbyn opens up a 20% lead over her. https://t.co/iJgcsr59Sf pic.twitter.com/ueHXb1aiVN — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 1, 2017

Theresa May's legacy, she's making a Corbyn led Labour party look more united than the Tories @IpsosMORI finds. pic.twitter.com/Us91VsP7WB — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 1, 2017

New @IpsosMORI poll out.

Con 37%(-1); Lab 39 (-1) LD 9 (NC); Green 4 (+1) UKIP 4 (NC) The supplementaries are very interesting too.https://t.co/ONCrLBh0Hp — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 1, 2017

My view has been to not just focus on the voting intention figures but look at the supplementaries as well as they give a better point to how a general election might pan out, in June if you had focused solely on the leadership ratings and the direction of travel therein you would have seen the Tories were not on course for a majority, as Theresa May’s lead over Corbyn was smaller than David Cameron’s lead over Ed Miliband in April/May 2015.

The leadership figures are quite damning for Theresa May considering where they were a few months ago and her eye watering leads over Corbyn. Not since Gordon Brown and the election that never was can I recall such a spectacular fall for a Prime Minister.

Ipsos MORI note

The new Political Monitor also asks the public about the image of both the Conservative and Labour parties. Nearly three-quarters (73% – up 21 points since last year) see the Conservatives as ‘divided’, which compares with the party’s worst score when David Cameron was Prime Minister of 68% in 2013. Twenty-seven percent also say the Conservatives have a “good team of leaders”, down 20 points and again lower than David Cameron’s worst score in 2012 at 36%, and 43% say they are “fit to govern”, down 10 points. When it comes to Labour they have generally overall improved their positive images over the last year however their ratings are mostly either shy of or not much better than they were under Ed Miliband’s leadership.

The budget was seen as a net positive for the country (net +3%), but not for individual voters (net -1%). For those hoping Michael Gove becomes Chancellor or even First Lord of the Treasury the polling seems to confirm he’s not very popular with the electorate, even among Tory voters.

Philip Hammond also beats fellow Tory Michael Gove as a more capable Chancellor by a margin of 49% to 19%. This figure rises to 61% for Mr Hammond and 20% for Gove amongst Tory supporters @IpsosMORI finds pic.twitter.com/7LsjcaLPjU — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 1, 2017

TSE



