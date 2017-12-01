JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017

.@BrianRoss: Mike Flynn is "prepared to testify" against Trump, his family, & the campaign, including Trump ordering him to talk to Russians pic.twitter.com/WMhKpGADzp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 1, 2017

Will the GOP impeach and convict Trump or be seen as the political wing of Russia.

The term game changer gets used a lot in the world of politics, but I think qualifies as a genuine, bona fide, pukka, unadulterated, game changer. The question is will the Republicans vote to impeach and convict Trump by a sufficient margin to remove him from The Oval Office?

I’ve been betting on Trump serving a full term, if these reports turn out to be accurate, I think those bets will be losers as I don’t think the GOP will want be seen condoning Russian interference in the American Presidential election or be seen as the political wing of Russia, the future of the GOP is now at stake.

Trump’s twitter account is going to be fun to watch over the next few hours and day.

TSE



