Bad news for Damian Green, the police have a 110% lead on net trust ratings over government ministers

December 2nd, 2017

I like the Ipsos MORI veracity index, because they’ve been polling on it since 1983 so we can see the long term trends and put the current figures into context.

In light of current events involving Damian Green, in the court of public of opinion the First Secretary of State might be toast. The police have a net trust rating of plus 51% whereas government ministers have a net ratings of negative 59%, even bankers and estate agents have much better net ratings than Government ministers, heck even lawyers have a net positive ratings.

The recent scandals at Westminster seem not to have had much impact on the perceptions of politicians.

Finally it turns out the country hasn’t had enough of experts.

