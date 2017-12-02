Movers in @IpsosMORI veracity index since 1983: Clergy down, but civil servants, union officials, professors, police, business leaders and journalists all up https://t.co/eo2rUPk1lA pic.twitter.com/Ffa3WhMgNk — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) November 30, 2017

I like the Ipsos MORI veracity index, because they’ve been polling on it since 1983 so we can see the long term trends and put the current figures into context.

In light of current events involving Damian Green, in the court of public of opinion the First Secretary of State might be toast. The police have a net trust rating of plus 51% whereas government ministers have a net ratings of negative 59%, even bankers and estate agents have much better net ratings than Government ministers, heck even lawyers have a net positive ratings.

The recent scandals at Westminster seem not to have had much impact on the perceptions of politicians.

Politicians remain the least trusted profession in Britain, but their ratings have been unmoved by recent harassment revelations: Our 2017 Veracity Index https://t.co/PNryAWk8oA #ukpolitics pic.twitter.com/lurla2x8z2 — Ipsos MORI (@IpsosMORI) November 30, 2017

Finally it turns out the country hasn’t had enough of experts.

Public still trust experts: #scientists are trusted by 83% of the public (equal to their highest ever rating); #professors trusted by 85% (up 9 pts since 2011) https://t.co/PNryAWk8oA #scicomms pic.twitter.com/0IUlmV2DDc — Ipsos MORI (@IpsosMORI) November 30, 2017

TSE



