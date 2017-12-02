The most accurate pollster at the general election gives Labour an 8% lead and a majority of 10December 2nd, 2017
Tonight’s @Survation poll.
LAB 45% (+1) CON 37% (-1) LD 6% (-1) UKIP 4% (NC) SNP 3% (NC) GRE 1%. Changes since Oct. Fieldwork Thurs/Fri. pic.twitter.com/ijJ1cIWusB
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 2, 2017
From May to December, the chart that sums up British politics in 2017. Since May the Tories down 10% and Labour up 15% @survation finds. pic.twitter.com/9pc544TVwi
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 2, 2017
Interesting @Survation finds
Which of these do you believe would be best for the UK economy?
Britain paying £50bn to secure a trade deal – 40%
Britain paying nothing and leaving with no trade deal – 35%
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 2, 2017
Imagine there was a referendum tomorrow with the question ''Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?'' How would you vote?
Leave 48% Remain 52% @Survation
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 2, 2017
More on that @Survation poll. https://t.co/kASQdWiQuD pic.twitter.com/5xvOzpaqLp
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 2, 2017