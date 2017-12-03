The Sunday Times report

Theresa May’s senior aides want Damian Green to quit to spare the prime minister the pain of sacking him or the embarrassment of clearing him of wrongdoing.

Government sources say senior figures in Downing Street — including the chief of staff, Gavin Barwell — want Green to “do the decent thing” and “fall on his sword” over claims he propositioned a young Tory activist and that pornography was found on his computers during a police raid on his Commons office in 2008.

Insiders say Green’s fate is likely to be decided this week when Sue Gray — the head of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office — is expected to rule on allegations by Kate Maltby that Green sent her a suggestive text message and touched her knee in a bar, and claims by former police officers that he misused his Commons computer.

May’s aides say she is in a difficult position because Sir Michael Fallon, the former defence secretary, was forced to resign for touching a journalist’s knee and making suggestive remarks within earshot of a fellow cabinet minister.

“The bar is set very low,” one aide remarked. “It’s very difficult to see how Damian doesn’t clear it, but this is very difficult for Theresa.”….

….There is also concern that May would be put in an invidious position if Green was cleared, allowed to keep his job and then faced further claims of a sexual nature. “What happens if someone else comes forward?” one aide asked.