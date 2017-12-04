BREAKING: UK will concede that there will be no "regulatory divergence" on the island of Ireland on the single market and customs union, acc to a draft text seen by @rtenews — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

Acc to one version of EU-UK draft: “In the absence of agreed solutions the UK will ensure that there continues to be no divergence from those rules of the internal market + customs union which, now or in the future, support North South cooperation +protection of the GFA.” — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

The draft text on Ireland has since been updated to include the phrase "continued regulatory alignment" rather than "no regulatory divergence", acc to well-placed sources — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

The Irish text is part of an overall joint paper entitled The Joint Report from the Commission and the United Kingdom Negotiators on Progess. It's 4-5 pages long, covering citizens rights, the financial settlement and the Irish border. — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

UK to 'concede' on single market and customs union https://t.co/wmKp2dHFbf via @rte — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

David Davis really is a poor negotiator, it wouldn't surprise me if in the final Brexit deal he signs the UK up to the Euro and the Schengen agreement. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 4, 2017

Ladbrokes, Coral, and Betfred are offering 5/2 on a 2018 general election, am on better odds but this price won't last long, but if that Survation poll is true, get ready for Prime Minister Corbyn in 2018. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 4, 2017

