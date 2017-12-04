"On a couple of issues, some differences do remain" – UK PM Theresa May on failure to reach deal with EU in #Brexit talks https://t.co/UEqjIb9s51 pic.twitter.com/b5OqkrAsXy — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 4, 2017

It's hard to see how this could have been handled any worse. https://t.co/FctHHEmzuE — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 4, 2017

Hearing it was the DUP call that sunk today's chances of a deal – Foster held her press conf, 20 mins later May leaves talks with Juncker to call her, goes back into the room and the deal is off — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 4, 2017

Never seen anything like this. Seems May really didn't square the DUP before making offer to the EU. Staggering. Absolutely staggering. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 4, 2017

Like when Theresa May prematurely announced the DUP Confidence & Supply deal, she might have just done the same with Ireland deal — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 4, 2017

I get the feeling Mrs May has managed to enrage the DUP, not a wise move when the existence of your government depends on them. — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 4, 2017

Jacob Rees Mogg says it’s “very reassuring” if PM has refused sign up to leaked drafts so far. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) December 4, 2017

No agreement reached today on Brexit, but why would you give Eurosceptics ten days to unravel one before a trade talks due to be approved. — Torcuil Crichton (@Torcuil) December 4, 2017

A sterling story in two acts today – first rallying on "Brexit deal is close" reports, now tumbling on "No Brexit deal today" reports pic.twitter.com/GCj7taoJ1V — Georgi Kantchev (@georgikantchev) December 4, 2017

