Ex-CON leadership favourite, DDavis, slips to just 6.6% chance on BetfairDecember 6th, 2017
Commons contempt moves start against Davis
.@ChukaUmunna has written to the Speaker to initiate contempt proceedings against @DavidDavisMP for telling MPs in October Brexit impact assessments were being made, when in fact – according to Davis’s testimony today – no such risk assessments have been made
— Robert Peston (@Peston) December 6, 2017
