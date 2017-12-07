Northern Ireland's top pollster finds by small margin more people saying they'd prefer to join the Republic to stay in EU than to leave EU and stay in UK pic.twitter.com/viKBapmqYI — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 7, 2017

The above findings by Northern Ireland’s leading pollster are quite dramatic because they suggest that a significant proportion of the Protestant community said that they’d preferred to stay within the EU even if that meant uniting with the Republic.

What is clear is that the position represented by the DUPis is not that of the overall population of the Province.

But because of TMay’s precarious parliamentary position Team Arlene wields an awful lot of power and ministers must be careful not to do anything that has any chance at all of re-igniting the troubles.

This poll will be discussed further on the PB/Polling Matters podcast due later.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



