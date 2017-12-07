On this week’s podcast, Keiran is joined by Mick Fealty of Slugger O’Toole to discuss what the DUP really wants from Brexit negotiations, the role that Irish domestic politics is playing and will play moving forward plus a new poll apparently showing support in Northern Ireland for a united Ireland with EU membership.

Also on the show, Keiran looks at the recent Survation poll showing Labour +8 ahead and why it is so different to what other pollsters have and dissects some data from NatCen on what the public think about the Brexit negotiations at ‘half time’ and how they would vote if there was another referendum tomorrow.

