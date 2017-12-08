Newport on North Devon (Con defence)

Result: Con 373 (37% -3% on last time), Lab 83 (8%, no candidate last time) Lib Dem 390 (39% +7% on last time), Green 159 (16% -12% on last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 17 (2%) on a swing of 5% from Con to Lib Dem

Highway on Enfield (Lab defence)

Result: Con 620 (27% +8% on last time), Lab 1,619 (70% +23% on last time), Green 79 (3% -6% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -18%, No BNP candidate this time -7%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 999 (43%) on a swing of 7.5% from Con to Lab

This is the last London by-election before the local elections next May and so over the weekend I will be tallying all those London by-elections and producing an initial forecast for the London borough elections based on them (which I should point out was very accurate in forecasting the problems that Labour had in the Welsh local elections this year



