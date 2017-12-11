It’s not easy being Green but he’s expected to be cleared on WednesdayDecember 11th, 2017
Damian Green will keep his job as First Minister, I am told by three well-placed sources. There should be confirmation on Wednesday https://t.co/WqEN3lAE3z
— Robert Peston (@Peston) December 11, 2017
Mrs May’s week looks to keep on getting better.
I am told by three well-placed sources that Theresa May’s deputy, the First Secretary of State Damian Green, will be informed on Wednesday by the Cabinet Office and his boss the PM that he does not need to resign – following allegations from former police officers that in 2008 there was porn on his House of Commons computer and from the journalist and academic Kate Maltby that he behaved inappropriately with her.
According to several members of the government, no other women have presented evidence against Green.
And the police testimony does not prove beyond all doubt that it was Green himself who was watching the porn on the parliamentary equipment – which should not have used in this way.
For the past several weeks the senior Cabinet Office civil servant Sue Gray has been examining whether Green breached the ministerial code of conduct and failed to meet the standards of his office.
“It looks as though he’ll be ok” said an authoritative source.
“Damian won’t have to resign” said another. “The confirmation is expected on Wednesday”.
The prime minister will be deeply relieved that arguably her most important and loyal colleague will remain in his post.
Her defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon chose to quit because he felt his historic conduct with women was not becoming of a minister with responsibility for the military.
Some Brexiteers in the cabinet and the Commons may be disappointed that Green is expected to keep his job – because he was an ardent Remainer and argues in Cabinet for a softer Brexit than they want.
This will be great news for Mrs May who is probably having her best week as Prime Minister, where in the Commons today she was praised from all wings of the Tory party, Tories as diverse as Ken Clarke, Anna Soubry, and Iain Duncan Smith praised her Brexit deal to date, it represents a good start for her going into to 2018
As I, and others too, have noted, losing Damian Green would not only have been very symbolic but very damaging to Mrs May and her government.
Update
Whitehall source says they don’t recognise reports that Damien Green will be cleared on Wednesday and suggestions that a final decision has been made are inaccurate
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2017