Scots CON leader Ruth Davidson says she would consider standing to be an MP in future. https://t.co/YVUXkiT7Ts — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 12, 2017

The first step to her becoming leader?

The woman who saved TMay’s bacon on June 8th, Scots CON leader Ruth Davidson, has hinted that becoming a Westminster MP might just be a possibility.

For a very long time Davidson has figured highly in the betting and in surveys of Tory members. There’s little doubt that it was her leadership in Scotland that helped the party gain 12 Scottish seats on June 8th. Without the CON performance in Scotland the overall party performance would have looked a bit sick.

Clearly the first requirement for her to be leader is to be an MP.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



