Newton and St. Leonard’s on Exeter (Lab defence)

Result: Con 512 (27% +4% on last time), Lab 1,044 (55% +5% on last time), Lib Dem 179 (9% +2% on last time), UKIP 40 (2% -3% on last time), Green 137 (7% -5% on last time) (No Independence from Europe candidate this time -3%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 532 (28%) on a swing of 0.5% from Con to Lab

Godalming Central and Ockford on Waverley (Con defence)

Result: Con 246 (35% -6% on last time), Lab 151 (21% -5% on last time), Lib Dem 266 (38% no candidate last time), Green 40 (6% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -15%, No Something New candidate this time -17%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 20 (3%) on a notional swing of 22% from Con to Lib Dem (actual swing 0.5% from Con to Lab)

