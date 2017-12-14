A LD gain from CON and a LAB hold in this week’s local by-electionDecember 14th, 2017
Newton and St. Leonard’s on Exeter (Lab defence)
Result: Con 512 (27% +4% on last time), Lab 1,044 (55% +5% on last time), Lib Dem 179 (9% +2% on last time), UKIP 40 (2% -3% on last time), Green 137 (7% -5% on last time) (No Independence from Europe candidate this time -3%)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 532 (28%) on a swing of 0.5% from Con to Lab
Godalming Central and Ockford on Waverley (Con defence)
Result: Con 246 (35% -6% on last time), Lab 151 (21% -5% on last time), Lib Dem 266 (38% no candidate last time), Green 40 (6% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -15%, No Something New candidate this time -17%)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 20 (3%) on a notional swing of 22% from Con to Lib Dem (actual swing 0.5% from Con to Lab)
Harry Hayfield