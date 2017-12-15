Bradwell on Newcastle under Lyme (Lab defence)

Result: Con 360 (46% +22% on last time), Lab 396 (51% +5% on last time), Lib Dem 25 (3% unchanged on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -23%, No Green candidate this time -3%, No Independent candidate this time -1%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 36 (5%) on a swing of 8.5% from Lab to Con

Newchapel on Newcastle under Lyme (Lab defence)

Result: Con 216 (43% -7% on last time), Lab 197 (39% -11% on last time), Ind 86 (17%, no candidate last time)

Conservative GAIN from Labour with a majority of 19 (4%) on a swing of 2% from Lab to Con

Shevington with Lower Ground on Wigan (Lab defence)

Result: Con 183 (12% +1% on last time), Lab 601 (38% -2% on last time), Lib Dem 125 (8% no candidate last time), Green 72 (5% +1% on last time), Ind 55 (3% -23% on last time), Local Ind 552 (35% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -19%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 49 (3%) on a notional swing of 18.5% from Lab to Shevington Independents (actual swing 10.5% from Ind to Lab)

Langworthy on Salford (Lab defence)

Result: Con 402 (33% +27% on last time), Lab 765 (63% +14% on last time), Lib Dem 15 (1% no candidate last time), Green 30 (2% -4% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -25%, No Independent candidate this time -11%, No Other Parties candidate this time -2%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 363 (30%) on a swing of 6.5% from Lab to Con

Rockingham on Barnsley (Lab defence)

Result: Con 272 (19% +11% on last time), Lab 938 (67% +15% on last time), Lib Dem 199 (14% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -32%, No Other Parties candidate this time -8%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 666 (48%) on a swing of 2% from Con to Lab (swing of 23.5% from UKIP to Lab)

Handside on Welwyn Hatfield (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Con 691 (33% -9% on last time), Lab 260 (12% -4% on last time), Lib Dem 1,105 (52% +16% on last time), Green 51 (2% -4% on last time)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 414 (19%) on a swing of 12.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Watcombe on Torbay (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Con 355 (31% +8% on last time), Lab 121 (11% -8% on last time), Lib Dem 655 (57% +14% on last time), Green 9 (1% -5% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -9%)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 300 (26%) on a swing of 3% from Con to Lib Dem

Westward Ho! on Torridge (Con defence)

Result: Con 128 (19% -21% on last time), Lab 35 (5% no candidate last time), Lib Dem 63 (9% no candidate last time), UKIP 90 (13% no candidate last time), Ind (Laws) 321 (47%), Ind (Mason) 47 (7%) (No Green candidate this time -24%)

Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 193 (28%)

Total Independent vote: 368 (54% +18% on last time)

Swing: 19.5% from Con to Ind

December 2017 Monthly Summary

Labour 6,210 votes (40.43% +6.42% on last time) winning 6 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Conservatives 4,358 votes (28.38% +3.10% on last time) winning 1 seat (-2 seats on last time)

Liberal Democrats 3,022 votes (19.68% +8.72% on last time) winning 4 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Green Party 577 votes (3.76% -4.25% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Local Independent candidates 552 votes (3.59% +3.59% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Independent Candidates 509 votes (3.31% -1.56% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 seat on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 130 votes (0.85% -12.58% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Labour lead of 1,852 votes (12.05%) on a swing of 1.66% from Con to Lab

GAINS

Lib Dem GAIN Newport on North Devon from Con, Lib Dem GAIN Godalming Central and Ockford on Waverley from Con, Con GAIN Newchapel on Newcastle under Lyme from Lab, Independent GAIN Westward Ho! on Torridge from Con

On December 22nd, I shall be publishing my review of the year in local by-elections (of which there have been no fewer than 311, therefore would like to ask for member’s thoughts on the following topic: “Of all the local by-elections held in 2017, which was your favourite and why?”. The local by-elections that receive the most mentions will be summarised in detail, therefore please make your submissions either in the comments below to on Twitter with the hashtag #FaveLocals2017 to @harryhayfield by December 20th.

Harry Hayfield



