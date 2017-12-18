« Let us salute the great survivor TMay – the “dead woman walking” who could still be there at the next general election
Brexit-backing Sun & Mail seen as having the most negative impact on society – remain supporting Times & Guardian the most positive

December 18th, 2017

New YouGov poll ranks the main national papers

I can’t recall any similar polling – looking at how the main national papers are perceived in terms of the impact they are having on society.

At a time when the nation is so divided by Brexit it is striking that the papers that have been most strident in their backing of Brexit and opposition to those who oppose it should be seen in the negative way set out in these numbers.

Full data from the poll can be found here.

Mike Smithson


