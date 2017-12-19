« Corbyn’s new “I’ll be PM by Xmas next year” boast fails to impress punters
The Republicans lose control of the Virginia House of Delegates after a seat moved to DEM by a single vote

December 19th, 2017

What has happened in a Virginian election this week is a story that will be remembered and repeated time and time again on election days as party organisers seek to mobilise their volunteers.

After the first count the Republican had a lead of 10 votes. Following exhaustive recounts that flipped to a Democratic party win by a single vote.

What makes this even more significant is that the Republicans had control of the house by 51 to 49 seats. That has now gone to 50/50.

Mike Smithson


