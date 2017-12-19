An extraordinary fluke. After recounts Democrat wins Virginia House seat by just ONE vote meaning that its is now Dem 50 – GOP 50 – so the Republicans lose control Democrat wins Va. House seat in recount by single vote, creating 50-50 tie in legislature https://t.co/avLNYnlwVt — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 19, 2017

What has happened in a Virginian election this week is a story that will be remembered and repeated time and time again on election days as party organisers seek to mobilise their volunteers.

After the first count the Republican had a lead of 10 votes. Following exhaustive recounts that flipped to a Democratic party win by a single vote.

What makes this even more significant is that the Republicans had control of the house by 51 to 49 seats. That has now gone to 50/50.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



