S Mirror ComRes poll field work April 19-20

CON 50

LAB 25

UKIP 7

LD 11

Over the past day or so may have been lots of eulogies, that’s the best way to describe it, to the extraordinary resilience and staying ower of Theresa May who seems to cope with one crisis after another and still remain at Number 10.

Almost all of the articles seek to highlight the poll lead that she had after calling the general election in April but there is an incredibly lack of consistency as to what that poll lead was. I’ve seen figures ranging from 20% to 24%. Maybe it is just me but this irritates me.

I’ve been through the published data and my conclusion is that it was the poll above – the online ComRes survey in the Sunday Mirror on April 30 that had the Tories with a staggering 25% ahead with double the LAB share

A ComRes phone poll, it will be recalled, was the most accurate at GE2015.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



