Why I’ve had a punt on the HealthSec to succeed TMay

Yesterday I had a bet for the first time on the Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, as next Conservative leader. I got 23/1 on Betfair.

I know other PBers have been betting and tipping him at longer odds and well done to them.

What convinced me that Hunt might be in the running was that it was he who was sent out to do the Today programme interview only hours after the Damian Green exit from the cabinet. It used to be Green, of course, who did the Today programme interviews when things were a bit tricky for the government.

Hunt handled yourself impressively well and was both frank and clear. One of the things about being a Conservative Health Secretary is that you get used to dealing with tough situations and confrontations.

What struck me is that Hunt is streets ahead in terms of his ability to communicate compared with the inarticulate DDavis and bumbling Boris Johnson as well as the other ministers ahead of him in the betting for next leader.

The big question course is when will there be a contest. Quite remarkably Theresa May has survived until now but we have to acknowledge that she could be faced with a challenge at just about anytime given the febrile nature of Brexit politics.

Hunt is a great survivor and is one of a very small list who have remained continuously as cabinet members since the Cameron government came in on May 11th 2010.

He’s worth a bet.

Mike Smithson

