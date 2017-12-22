A smart electoral move or not?

Above is based on YouGov polling from last February when the specific question of the post-Brexit reintroduction of the blue passport was asked. This is something that ministers have just announced will happen. The figure shown is the net one. The total opposed is subtracted from those supporting for each segment.

As can be seen from the chart this will please some older voters but in the overall sample there were more opposed than in favour. This is because the youngest age groups feel a fair bi more strongly about it than those who are older.

Now this polling is from last February but it should be noted that support for Brexit was stronger then that it is now.

No doubt we’ll see some new polling after the holidays.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



