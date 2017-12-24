The UK seems divided on the major issues.

Reviewing the polling of 2017 I thought I’d focus on the polling that shocked me the most in 2017.

Forget Mrs May’s collapsing ratings during the election campaign, a dash for the cliff that would have left lemmings panting for breath, it was the polling by YouGov in February that showed 53% of the public like pineapple on pizza.

The polling was commissioned after ‘Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the president of Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) made international news…..when it emerged that he wanted to ban pineapple as a topping on pizza.’

As someone who finds pineapple on pizza as appealing as being stuck in a lift with Piers Morgan I wholeheartedly support the views and policies of the President of Iceland, this poll was a bit of a shock. It made me doubt the competencies & tastes of my fellow citizens and research about emigrating to Iceland.

If the public can make such a bad decision on such an important matter like pineapple on pizza, they may make similar misjudgements in the future on other important matters.

The public did redeem themselves earlier on this month when they said that Die Hard, a film released in July 1988, is not a Christmas movie, so I have hope for this country.

Merry Christmas everybody.

TSE



