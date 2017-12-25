Christmas Day on PB wouldn’t be Christmas without the St. John Christmas CrosswordDecember 25th, 2017
ACROSS
1 Isn’t a rotten borough firstly one that favours a politician? (10)
6 War intelligence protects soldiers (4)
9 Former Tory MP Gilmour opposed such squalid conditions (10)
10 Bute for example had his lead cut (4)
12 OK to spoil then invent urban regeneration? (6,3,5)
14 Black out resulting from left wing legislation (6)
15 Poll contest before each point of government (8)
17 Built on a Latin state (8)
19 In May she was here (2,4)
22 Socialist Blair half knew in Scottish village as Prime Minister (9,5)
24 Art gallery abandoned by toothless politician (4)
25 I once chased a maiden over to pass the cricket test? (10)
26 Principal candidate for the Presidency once (4)
27 Dangerous driver in a former Irish system of government (10)
DOWN
2 King Henry drowned in alcohol (7)
3 Type to cover disturbance involving European Member of Parliament (6,6)
4 Mad monarch half heartedly supported in Sweden (6)
5 Political group still drinking gin before a reversal (3,5)
7 Hold back minister again (7)
8 War as Ascot’s race takes off (5,5)
11 Lincoln for instance drunk one during a blessing; it’s ridiculous (12)
13 Open department for politician (5,5)
16 A film society hosted by academic Tory (8)
18 In that case it’s May (7)
20 Bush’s unfashionable following (7)
21 Tusk oddly omitted extra description of Brexit voting area (2-4)
23 Roosevelt’s only self-referential term (4)
Thanks to StJohn for once again producing his Christmas Crossword. It has become an excellent tradition.
Happy Christmas to all PBers.