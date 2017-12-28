Defeated Republican in Alabama, Roy Moore, launches action to nullify the result. https://t.co/XjsGswYgSM — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 28, 2017

Betfair punters might have to wait even longer

Today was supposed to be the day when the hard fought and controversial special election in Alabama to elect a Senator was due to be formalised,

In the Sensational result 2 weeks ago the Democrats beat the controversial Republican, Roy Moore by 1.5%. Instead of accepting the outcome Moore said on the night “Realise when the vote is this close, that it’s not over” and that he’d “wait on God and let this process play out“.

Most of the conventional bookies paid out on the day but Betfair has been waiting for the result to declared officially.

Moore, who was given vocal backing by Nigel Farage, a former UKIP leader, now claims that there was election fraud on December 15th and that the result should be nullified.

Quite what evidence he has is not clear and the decision is down to Alabama’s Secretary of State.

For me this was my biggest betting event since the general election and I’ve money at stake which is being held by Betfair.

Hopefully we’ll know during the day what is going to happen.

Assuming the Alabama outcome is upheld it changes the balance in the US Senate from 52-48 to 51-49 – a margin so tight it could create huge problems for the Trump administration in getting legislation through.

Mike Smithson

