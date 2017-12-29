It is bollocks for minsters to suggest that electoral system favours LAB. Now CON main beneficiary .

GE17

CON win 48.9% of MPs with 42.4% vote

LAB win 40.3% of MPs with 40% of vote

LDs 1.8% of MPs with 7.4% of votehttps://t.co/AaCXsFOWOx — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 29, 2017

The headline on the Telelgraph's Trump-like Labour's trying to rig election front page lead pic.twitter.com/zJPoPDiSDW — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 29, 2017

The Telegraph’s making a fool of itself

I know it is the holiday season and all that with political news thin on the ground but the Telegraph should have looked at the basic numbers from GE2017 before inferring that somehow the electoral system is rigged against the Tories and for Labour.

This might have been true after GE2005 when Blair’s LAB won 55% of the seats with 35.2% of the votes but things have moved on since then. The basic fact from June 8th is that the Tories won 48.9% of MPs with 42.4% vote while LAB won 40.3% of MPs with 40% of vote. The LDs secured 1.8% of MPs with 7.4% of vote.

Under the current boundaries the Tories would win 13 more seats (out of 650) than Labour if they both get 42% and there is a uniform swing. Under the proposed new boundaries, the gap increases to 37 seats out of 600.

Those basic numbers point to the opposite of what CON ministers and the paper is suggesting.

One of the political problems the Tories have got with this is that under the current proposal the DUP looks set to lose three seats to Sinn Fein becoming the second party in Northern Ireland.

TMay’s “supply and confidence” partners are not going to do anything that supports a plan that would negatively affect them. Without the DUP’s votes it will be a struggle getting this through the Commons.

So please no whinging. This is naked political self interest by the Tories.

Mike Smithson

