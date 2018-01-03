There really has been very little movement

The final 2017 poll was for YouGov which included it’s regular Brexit tracker which PB has been reporting on ever since it was introduced shortly after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Some have criticised the phraseology of YouGov’s question with the suggestion that the term “in hindsight” is leading people to take the view the decision was wrong. Maybe – but that doesn’t shows up in the numbers with a very high proportion of both Leavers and Remainers sticking with their view.

For trackers to have credibility the same formulation of words has to used on every occasion so that we can discern a trend if indeed there is one.

So we can see that over period and using average results for each month that has been something of a shift but of very small proportions period. What’s also interesting is that the party splits are showing very little movement.

One thing is clear “Brexit wrong” only had a lead in two poll before July. “Brexit right” has not led in any poll since TMay returned from her summer holiday in mid-August

Mike Smithson

