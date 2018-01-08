After a chaotic day TMay’s position looks even weakerJanuary 8th, 2018
Surely this could have been handled better
Friends of Justine Greening tell me: “She should have absolutely expected to continue… she saw people who have been massively disloyal, others not competent, allowed to stay in Cabinet, and even given expanded briefs”
— Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 8, 2018
Tory MP: “worst reshuffle I have ever witnessed in any party ever. None of it makes sense. It’s sabotage. I think someone’s trying to destroy her on the inside. I can’t think of a less dramatic reason!”
— Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) January 8, 2018
Impressed by this new approach to reshuffles, where Cabinet ministers take it in turns to tell the Prime Minister what jobs they will have and any changes to the job titles.
— David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) January 8, 2018
A Conservative Party which can find a role for Toby Young but not for Justine Greening is one that can be beaten
— Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) January 8, 2018
Today's reshuffle was meant to demonstrate Theresa May's return to political health. But it hasn't worked out that way https://t.co/AhzPeaVUFx
— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) January 8, 2018