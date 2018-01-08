Surely this could have been handled better

Friends of Justine Greening tell me: “She should have absolutely expected to continue… she saw people who have been massively disloyal, others not competent, allowed to stay in Cabinet, and even given expanded briefs” — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 8, 2018

Tory MP: “worst reshuffle I have ever witnessed in any party ever. None of it makes sense. It’s sabotage. I think someone’s trying to destroy her on the inside. I can’t think of a less dramatic reason!” — Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) January 8, 2018

Impressed by this new approach to reshuffles, where Cabinet ministers take it in turns to tell the Prime Minister what jobs they will have and any changes to the job titles. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) January 8, 2018

A Conservative Party which can find a role for Toby Young but not for Justine Greening is one that can be beaten — Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) January 8, 2018

Today's reshuffle was meant to demonstrate Theresa May's return to political health. But it hasn't worked out that way https://t.co/AhzPeaVUFx — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) January 8, 2018

Mike Smithson

