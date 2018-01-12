Tonight’s Trump news – the payoff just before WH2016 and the Donald urinalJanuary 12th, 2018
NEW: A lawyer for Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, per people familiar.https://t.co/KZhdex7UKE
— erica orden (@eorden) January 12, 2018
After Trump's "sh*thole" remarks yesterday, it's time this picture got another airing. pic.twitter.com/txKJ2X5Sq0
— Guy de Jonquières (@guydej1) January 12, 2018