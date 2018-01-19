Hulton on Bolton (Lab defence)

Result: Con 1,455 (49% +16% on last time), Lab 1,179 (40% +3% on last time), UKIP 190 (6% -18% on last time), Lib Dem 67 (2% unchanged on last time), Green 52 (2% -1% on last time)

Conservative GAIN from Labour with a majority of 276 (9%) on a swing of 6.5% from Lab to Con

Newport Pagnell North and Hanslope on Milton Keynes (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,604 (53% +15% on last time), Lab 749 (25% +12% on last time), Lib Dem 672 (22% +7% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -24%, No Green candidate this time -10%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 855 (28%) on a swing of 1.5% from Lab to Con (19.5% swing from UKIP to Con)

Downhall and Rawreth on Rochford (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Lib Dem 794 (77% +17% on last time), Con 237 (23% +6% on last time) (No Lab candidate this time -8%, no local Independent candidate this time -15%)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 557 (54%) on a swing of 5.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Throop and Muscliff on Bournemouth (Ind defence)

Result: Independent (Wilson) 533 (31%), Con 511 (30% +1% on last time), Lab 402 (24% +13% on last time), Independent (Lucas) 117 (7%), Lib Dem 107 (6% no candidate last time), Green 33 (2% -7% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -15%)

Independent HOLD with a majority of 22 (1%)

Total Independent vote: 650 (38% +3% on last time)

Swing: 1% from Con to Ind

Harry Hayfield



