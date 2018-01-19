A blip or a trend?

Ask PB regulars will know I make a point of reporting the YouGov Brexit tracker which is the one that has the most data points and for which we have a detailed records going back right to the referendum.

After a phase since August when all the polls found that “wrong to leave EU” was in the lead the latest from YouGov, with fieldwork this week, has right back ahead.

Basically what this shows is that opinion is very very evenly divided.

What has driven this latest change has been a significant shift amongst Tory remain voters saying Brexit that Brexit is wrong. It was averaging 23 to 24% per survey now it is 19%.

Mike Smithson

