I am heartbroken to have decided to leave @UKLabour. I am bitterly disappointed Labour are not officially opposing the insanity of #Brexit. I cannot support a pro Brexit party. If we have a general election, I will vote for a #Remain candidate. #WATON #WeAreTheOppositionNow — Mike Wilson ???? #FBPE (@PoetTaxiDriver) January 14, 2018

In the previous post Don Brind raised what is a mystery of current polling – that LAB is only just level pegging with the Conservatives who on the face of it should be taking a pasting. However bad it gets for TMay it seems that her team remains on about 40% with Labour there or thereabouts.

There are some who have tried to argue that the closeness of the polls is down to changing polling methodologies. I don’t buy this. Although most firms are evolving their approaches all the tim polling is not that much different from 2010 parliament when EdM’s party enjoyed double digit leads for some long periods.

Maybe part of the difference is that Miliband’s team was not as out of line amongst the bulk of party voters on the EU as Corbyn/McDonnell

The Tweet above from a disenchanted LAB member is just one of many you see on social media at the moment. Quite simply Corbyn/McDonnell are taking a view on Brexit and the negotiations that is out of line with the majority of those who voted for the party last June.

Other LAB figures like Chuka Umunna and Keir Starmer have been articulating Brexit positions which, I’d suggest, are much more palatable to the vast bulk of the Labour movement than Crobyn/Mc

Corbyn’s big hope, his enthusiastic backers will tell us, lies with the young who clearly made a difference on June 8th but are they still with him on the same scale. Amongst the youngest age segment in another recent Opinium poll his approval rating from this segment was 38%. Compare that with TMay’s 45% from the oldies.

