ICM finds the biggest backing yet for a referendum on the final dealJanuary 26th, 2018
Brexit: Britons favour second referendum by 16-point margin – new ICM poll https://t.co/Kvw8o8zI29
ICM finds 47% saying they'd be in favour of new referendum once terms known – 34% against. Excluding don't knows that's a split of 58% to 42%
New ICM poll finds that 9% of LAB leave voters no say they'd vote remain in a 2nd referendum
Meanwhile Ipsos-MORI has CON 3% behind
New @IpsosMORI
LAB: 42% (+3)
CON: 39% (+2)
LDEM: 9% (-)
UKIP: 3% (-1)
GRN: 2% (-2)
YouGov has 4% remain lead
New YouGov Eurotrak poll UK EU referendum finding
Remain 46%
Leave 42%
Same poll in December had those saying they'd prefer to leave the EU leading by 9%. That's quite a big change but the question wording was different.
