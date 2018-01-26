Brexit: Britons favour second referendum by 16-point margin – new ICM poll https://t.co/Kvw8o8zI29 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 26, 2018

ICM finds 47% saying they'd be in favour of new referendum once terms known – 34% against. Excluding don't knows that's a split of 58% to 42% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 26, 2018

New ICM poll finds that 9% of LAB leave voters no say they'd vote remain in a 2nd referendum — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile Ipsos-MORI has CON 3% behind

YouGov has 4% remain lead

New YouGov Eurotrak poll UK EU referendum finding

Remain 46%

Leave 42% Same poll in December had those saying they'd prefer to leave the EU leading by 9%. That's quite a big change but the question wording was different. — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 26, 2018



