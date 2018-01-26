On this week’s podcast Keiran and Leo look at some polling by Opinium that asks how favourable or unfavourable the British public is towards the following countries with some interesting differences by Brexit vote and age. A summary of the results can be found below:

(Note – nets may appear to be one point out in places due to rounding)

Source: Opinium. 19-22 Jan, 2018. Tables with appear on the Opinium website in due course.

Also on the show, Keiran and Leo look at polling on how young is ‘too young’ and how old is ‘too old’ to be Prime Minister and ask what this means for the current political leadership in the UK.

