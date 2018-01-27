Local By-Election Summary : January 2018

Votes Cast, Share, Vote Share Change and Seat Change

Conservatives 11,047 votes (47.75% +5.71% on last time) winning 7 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Labour 6,036 votes (26.09% +6.28% on last time) winning 1 seat (-1 seat on last time)

Liberal Democrats 3,538 votes (15.29% +5.62% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Independent candidates 1,070 votes (4.62% -3.29% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 727 votes (3.14% -4.25% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 718 votes (3.10% -9.45% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Conservative lead of 5,011 votes (21.66%) on a swing of 0.29% from Con to Lab

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



