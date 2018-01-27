S Times story on Gavin Williamson won't help his leadership ambitions pic.twitter.com/8Qe27jaa2q — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 27, 2018

Doesn’t look good for the DefSec – said to be TMay’s preferred successor

And BoJo steps up the ante

Boris Johnson will challenge Theresa May to demand a ‘buccaneering Brexit’ amid fears PM will ‘f*** this up’ https://t.co/l3yWnF12iv — Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) January 27, 2018

In the betting Amber Rudd moves to 3rd favourite



