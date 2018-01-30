YouGov finds more thinking she should stay than leave

With much of the talk at Westminster being over whether there will be a confidence vote on TMay’s leadership there’s some encouragement for her in a YouGov poll.

When asked if she should stand down or not 41% said she should remain and 34% leave. Amongst GE17 CON voters the split was 69% remain to 18% who wanted her to leave.

Brexit Remain voters went 38% to 37% that she should step aside.

The Betfair betting on whether she’ll survive the year is at a 53% chance.

Mike Smithson

