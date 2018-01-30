Poll boost for TMay as she struggles to hang on at Number 10January 30th, 2018
YouGov finds more thinking she should stay than leave
With much of the talk at Westminster being over whether there will be a confidence vote on TMay’s leadership there’s some encouragement for her in a YouGov poll.
When asked if she should stand down or not 41% said she should remain and 34% leave. Amongst GE17 CON voters the split was 69% remain to 18% who wanted her to leave.
Brexit Remain voters went 38% to 37% that she should step aside.
The Betfair betting on whether she’ll survive the year is at a 53% chance.