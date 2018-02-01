The Sun's Trevor Newton Dunn reporting a potential dramatic development that would be a nail in the coffin for the beleaguered TMayhttps://t.co/QJKMDDS3Ox pic.twitter.com/6th5JbAIOe — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 1, 2018

The frequency of the paper’s reports should worry TMay’s backers

Last week it will be recalled it was the Sun’s Harry Cole who in two exclusive reports highlighted that the number of CON MPs signing letters to 1992 Chief Graham Brady was on the increase and was perhaps almost there.

In today’s paper there’s a follow-up to that story from Trevor Newton Dunn who suggests that a leading minister is planning to speak out directly against Theresa May’s continuation in the job and then of course resign.

“The respected Tory MP has told allies he is close to resigning in a principled protest at the PM’s failing leadership. He then intends to issue a call for new direction for the party in a speech from the Commons backbenches. The minister – whose identity is known by The Sun – is one of a number not in the Cabinet left very frustrated by the PM’s failure to promote the younger generation into senior jobs during her botched New Year reshuffle. No10 aides will fear his outburst is likely to trigger a chain reaction of other ministers and MPs also speaking out in a bid to persuade the PM to set a date for her early departure.”

Newton Dunn goes on to recall that at the weekend former CON MPs and now Times columnist, Matthew Parris, urged CON MPs to speak out in an article, we are told, that has “is being closely studied in the Commons tea room”. Parris wrote:-

” “The power of a single speech, if timed at a critical point in politics, can be incalculable. “The time for that logjam-busting speech has come. Whether from a Remainer or a Leaver, the keynote is that this cannot go on.”

Of course the Sun’s reports have all been based on non-attributable briefing with no names being mentioned but it is the continuation of them that will be causing concern within Number 10.

In all of this the PM’s biggest strong point remains – there is no obvious successor. The betting still makes it longer than evens that she’ll go this year.

Mike Smithson

