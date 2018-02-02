Falmouth, Smithick on Cornwall (Lab defence)

Result: Lab 643 (60% +20% on last time), Con 184 (17% -7% on last time), Lib Dem 184 (17% -2% on last time), Green 57 (5% -11% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 459 (43%) on a swing of 13.5% from Con to Lab

Pallion on Sunderland (Lab defence)

Result: Lib Dem 1,251 (54% +50% on last time), Lab 807 (35% -16% on last time), Con 126 (5% -8% on last time), UKIP 97 (4% -25% on last time), Green 39 (2% -1% on last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour with a majority of 444 (19%) on a swing of 35% from Lab to Lib Dem

Harry Hayfield



