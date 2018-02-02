On this week’s podcast, Keiran and Leo analyse the latest round of British Election Study data and ask ‘was there really a ‘youthquake’ at the 2017 General Election and does it matter?

Keiran and Leo also look at the role that gender played in the 2017 vote and uncover some striking data that suggests we might be getting public opinon on Brexit all wrong.

Find all this and more on this week’s show.

