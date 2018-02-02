The lead by Brexit Wrong over Brexit Right is highest ever

The details of the latest YouGov Brexit tracker is out and the striking feature is the high number of Conservative voters who are now saying that the referendum decision was wrong.

Last month 22% of CON voters took this view while in this latest poll with the fieldwork this week the figure rose to 28%.

As can be see as well 8% of Leave voters now believe that the referendum was wrong compared with 4% of remain ones

We need to wait for further polling to see if these are blips or a trend. It is too easy to read too much from a subset based on one crosstab in a single poll and this proportion of CON voters is very much out of line with what we have been seeing. In one YouGov poll towards the end of last year the proportion of Conservative voters saying wrong was just 19%.

There is a difference between saying you think that the outcome was wrong and saying that Brexit should be stopped.

Whatever this is a crumb of comfort for those on the Remain side of the debate.

Mike Smithson

