What makes people proud to be British by party and Brexit choice

February 7th, 2018

Why the NHS is so politically sensitive

The above YouGov polling sets out clearly how important the NHS and the memory of what Britain did during the war are central to national identity.

The party splits are not that large and underpin the approach of all parties with the exception of UKIP whose former leader, Mr Farage, made controversial comments about the NHS a few days ago that were picked up and Tweeted up by Trump.

Smart politicians shouldn’t attack what Brits are most proud of.

Mike Smithson


