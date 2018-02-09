Hartside on Eden (Con defence)

Result: Con 175 (53% -4% on last time) , Ind 98 (30% -13% on last time) , Green 58 (18%, no candidate last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 77 (13%) on a swing of 4.5% from Ind to Con

Codsall on Staffordshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,274 (68% -7% on last time), Green 329 (17% +6% on last time), Lab 283 (15% +1% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 945 (51%) on a swing of 6.5% from Con to Green

Codsall South on South Staffordshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 490 (79%), Lab 82 (13%), Green 50 (8%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 408 (66%). No swing, unopposed return last time

Stretton on East Staffordshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 764 (43% -4% on last time), Save Our Stretton 625 (35% +7% on last time), Lab 347 (19% unchanged on last time), UKIP 47 (3% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 14 (1% -1% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 139 (8%) on a swing of 5.5% from Con to Local Independent

East Brighton on Brighton and Hove (Lab defence)

Result: Lab 1,889 (67% +9% on last time), Con 481 (17% -3% on last time), Green 336 (12% +1% on last time), Lib Dem 114 (4% unchanged on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -6%, No Independent candidate this time -1%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 1,408 (50%) on a swing of 6% from Con to Lab

Tophill East on Weymouth and Portland (Ind defence)

Result: Con 364 (47% +17% on last time), Lab 356 (46% +23% on last time), Green 54 (7% -6% on last time) (No Independent candidate this time -34%)

Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 8 (1%) on a notional swing of 3% from Con to Lab

Tophill West on Weymouth and Portland (Con defence)

Result: Con 511 (54% +29% on last time), Lab 356 (38% +15% on last time), Green 82 (9% +2% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -21%, No Independent candidate this time -24%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 155 (16%) on a swing of 7% from Lab to Con



Compiled by Harry Hayfield



