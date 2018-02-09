« What LAB has not factored in is that TMay’s successor will get a huge polling boost and won’t surely be as bad
Eight months on from GE17 how LAB doing is performing in the polls compared with earlier main opposition parties at the same stage »
h1

Five CON holds & a gain + one LAB hold in this week’s local by-elections

February 9th, 2018

Hartside on Eden (Con defence)
Result: Con 175 (53% -4% on last time) , Ind 98 (30% -13% on last time) , Green 58 (18%, no candidate last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 77 (13%) on a swing of 4.5% from Ind to Con

Codsall on Staffordshire (Con defence)
Result: Con 1,274 (68% -7% on last time), Green 329 (17% +6% on last time), Lab 283 (15% +1% on last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 945 (51%) on a swing of 6.5% from Con to Green

Codsall South on South Staffordshire (Con defence)
Result: Con 490 (79%), Lab 82 (13%), Green 50 (8%)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 408 (66%). No swing, unopposed return last time

Stretton on East Staffordshire (Con defence)
Result: Con 764 (43% -4% on last time), Save Our Stretton 625 (35% +7% on last time), Lab 347 (19% unchanged on last time), UKIP 47 (3% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 14 (1% -1% on last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 139 (8%) on a swing of 5.5% from Con to Local Independent

East Brighton on Brighton and Hove (Lab defence)
Result: Lab 1,889 (67% +9% on last time), Con 481 (17% -3% on last time), Green 336 (12% +1% on last time), Lib Dem 114 (4% unchanged on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -6%, No Independent candidate this time -1%)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 1,408 (50%) on a swing of 6% from Con to Lab

Tophill East on Weymouth and Portland (Ind defence)
Result: Con 364 (47% +17% on last time), Lab 356 (46% +23% on last time), Green 54 (7% -6% on last time) (No Independent candidate this time -34%)
Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 8 (1%) on a notional swing of 3% from Con to Lab

Tophill West on Weymouth and Portland (Con defence)
Result: Con 511 (54% +29% on last time), Lab 356 (38% +15% on last time), Green 82 (9% +2% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -21%, No Independent candidate this time -24%)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 155 (16%) on a swing of 7% from Lab to Con

Compiled by Harry Hayfield






Comments by