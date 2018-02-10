

This’ll make it harder to oust TMay

After a period since the Jube general election when LAB toppped just about every published poll there’s been a sharp change in February.

Latest out is Opinium for tomorrow’s Observer. These are e numbers with changes on last month.

CON 42 (+2)

LAB 39 (-1)

LDt 7 (+1)

UKIP 5 (n/c)

So three separate polling organisations all have the direction of travel moving to the blue team.

This will help reinforce the beleaguered PM as she tries to hang on but LAB, no doubt, will carry on with the man who barely talks about the issue of the moment – Brexit.

Mike Smithson

